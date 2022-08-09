Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Tata Chemicals on Tuesday reported an 86.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 637 crore during the quarter ending June.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 Pro Launch Set for August 11, 2022.

Revenue from operations of the company went up by 34.15 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 3,995 crore compared to Rs 2,978 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

Shares of the company on Tuesday settled 0.95 per cent up at Rs 957.15 apiece on BSE.

Also Read | Bihar Political Crisis: ‘Will Remain BJP Ally, Impossible to Get Leader Like PM Narendra Modi,’ Says Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)