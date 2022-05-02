New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Shares of Tata Chemicals on Monday jumped nearly 10 per cent after the company reported a multi-fold rise in consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended March.

The stock rallied 9.89 per cent to settle at Rs 1,033.75 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 11.37 per cent to Rs 1,047.75.

On the NSE, it jumped 9.87 per cent to settle at Rs 1,033 apiece.

On Friday, Tata Chemicals posted a multi-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 470.24 crore for the quarter ended March.

The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 29.26 crore in the year-ago period.

According to a regulatory filing, the consolidated income from operations grew 32 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 3,481 crore. In the year-ago period, it stood at Rs 2,636 crore.

For 2021-22, Tata Chemicals' profit after tax on a consolidated basis was up 221 per cent to Rs 1,400 crore. The same stood at Rs 436 crore in the year-ago period.

The income from operations climbed 23.74 per cent to Rs 12,622 crore compared to Rs 10,200 crore in FY21.

