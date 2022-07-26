New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Tata Investment Corporation Ltd on Tuesday reported a 66.52 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 89.74 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 driven by higher dividend income.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 59.89 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 101.97 crore as compared to Rs 61.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Dividend income stood at Rs 74.19 crore as against Rs 41.26 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

The company, which is engaged in investment activities, said its total expenses in the first quarter stood at Rs 11.17 crore as compared to Rs 5.93 crore in the same period last fiscal.

