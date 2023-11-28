Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Leading automobile manufacturer Tata Motors has launched a registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in Punjab, which will be the company's fourth such unit.

Named 'Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect,' the facility was unveiled in Morinda by Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a company statement said here on Tuesday.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

The facility uses environmentally-friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 12,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably, each year.

The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors' partner Dada Trading Company and is equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles, regardless of their brand, aligning with the company's vision to promote eco-friendly initiatives.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: BSNL Steps in to Provide Landline Phone to Enable Trapped Workers to Talk to Their Families (Watch Videos).

"This milestone follows the resounding success of Tata Motors' three previous RVSFs in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar and Surat, further reinforcing its dedication to eco-friendly initiatives," it said.

Shailesh Chandra said "by encouraging vehicle owners to retire their older, more polluting commercial and passenger vehicles, we are taking a monumental leap towards a more sustainable future.

"Through this initiative, we aspire to drive the adoption of newer, safer and more fuel-efficient vehicles, in alignment with our vision of a cleaner and healthier planet," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)