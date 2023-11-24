New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Tata Power Delhi Distribution has collaborated with the Power Sector Skill Council to provide skill development training and capacity-building programmes for discoms' employees.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL), a leading power utility supplying electricity to a population of seven million in North Delhi, and the Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly spearhead skill development training, capacity-building programmes for the power distribution sector in India and abroad, a company said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the objective of the MoU is to provide a framework for cooperation between Tata Power-DDL and PSSC for imparting courses for training and skill development for personnel in the power industry/state utilities and other organisations.

The MoU was signed by Praveen Agrawal, Chief, Human Resource, Industrial Relations, Social Impact Group, Facility Management & Health Services of Tata Power-DDL, and PSSC Chief Executive Officer V K Singh.

"With a pre-established proficiency in on-site and off-site training domain, this MoU will enhance our training and research capabilities within the power sector with a specific focus on skill building across various state utilities," Praveen Agrawal said in the statement.

The Tata Power-DDL is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The company distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a population of 7 million.

