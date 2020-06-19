Latest News | Tata Power to Develop 100 MW Solar Project in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Tata Power of Friday said its wholly-owned arm has bagged a contract to develop a 100 MW solar project in Maharashtra.

"Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has received a letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd. (MSEDCL) to develop a 100 MW solar project in Maharashtra," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty Trading Flat Mirroring Weak Global Markets, RIL Hits New All-Time High.

The energy will be supplied to MSEDCL under a power purchase agreement, valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date.

The project is required to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

Also Read | Spotify Partners With Warner Bros & DC to Take Its Podcasts Business to a Whole New Level.

"With this award, the cumulative capacity of renewables will be 3,557 MW," Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said.

The plant is expected to generate about 240 million units of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 240 million kg of CO2.

Tata Power's renewable capacity will increase to 3,557 MW, out of which 2,637 MW is operational and 920 MW is under implementation including 100 MW won under this letter of award, the company said.

Shares of Tata Power were trading at Rs 43.65 apiece on BSE, up 1.75 per cent from their previous close. PTI SID SID ANS ANS 06191039 NNNNto sprint behind Saarbrücken's static defense and jab the ball into the net. Lucas Alario was gifted the second goal when Saarbrücken's goalkeeper and defender misunderstood one another and collided when trying to intercept a cross.

Karim Bellarabi made it 3-0 in the 58th after the Saarbrücken defense hesitated too long in clearing the ball. Leverkusen dominated the game with 80 percent possession as the host team sat deep.

“We gave everything we had," Saarbrücken goalkeeper Daniel Batz said.

“We know we've done a lot for ourselves, for the club and for the fans.”

Saarbrücken's stadium was being refurbished so the team played in a nearby venue with stands on only two sides of the field and trees behind the boards on one touchline.

“The conditions didn't match up to what we're used to, so it was important that we stayed focused," Leverkusen's Sven Bender said.

German fan groups have frequently protested against the game's governing body since the Bundesliga restarted last month in empty stadiums, accusing it of prioritizing big teams' finances over the health of the game as a whole. Saarbrücken's supporters were no different.

"Empty stands, full cash registers," one large banner read in a message aimed at the German soccer federation and the Bundesliga's governing body.

"Your business is still ill." Saarbrücken will play in the third division next season after the decision was taken last month to decide its league by points per game.

That ensured promotion for Saarbrücken, which is based near Germany's border with France and briefly played in the French league system following World War II. The club played top-division football in Germany for spells of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, but hasn't featured in the Bundesliga since 1993. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)