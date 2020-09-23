New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Tata Sons Pvt Ltd on Wednesday bought shares of Tata Chemicals and Tata Motors DVR through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data on NSE, Tata Sons purchased shares of Tata Chemicals for Rs 63.56 crore and Tata Motors DVR shares for Rs 22.51 crore.

Total 22.1 lakh scrips of Tata Chemicals were bought at Rs 287.58 apiece, while 37.63 lakh shares of Tata Motors DVR were acquired at a price of Rs 59.83 per scrip.

According to shareholding data for June 2020 for Tata Chemicals and Tata Motors DVR, Tata Sons is a promoter in both the companies and held 28.51 per cent and 5.26 per cent stake in the firms, respectively.

On NSE, shares of Tata Chemicals ended at Rs 299.9, up 7.32 per cent. Tata Motors DVR climbed 2.38 per cent to close at Rs 60.3 on Wednesday.

