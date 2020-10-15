Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Tata Starbucks on Thursday said its signature merchandise will be available across the country through e-commerce marketplace Flipkart.

With the new digital feature, customers can easily access Starbucks products, including custom mugs, tumblers, cold cups and more through the Flipkart India app and online website, a statement said.

Customers can also soon order coffee brewing equipment from the comfort of their own home.

"By investing in partnerships like Flipkart, we are able to bring a digital experience that surprises, delights and delivers an elevated Starbucks Experience to customers in India, anywhere, and anytime," Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney said.

* * INI Farms enters e-commerce segment, to home deliver fruits in Mumbai

INI Farms on Thursday announced its foray into e-commerce segment through launch of its website 'Kimaye.com'.

The company will now deliver its range of fresh fruit products directly from the farm to the consumer's doorsteps across pin codes in Mumbai, INI Farms said in a statement.

The company offers a product range that includes fresh fruits such as pomegranates, bananas, blueberries, kiwis, grapes, apples, pears as well as ready-to-eat fresh cuts range and fruit combos.

"We are delighted to foray into e-commerce with Kimaye's dedicated online platform. Our aim is to provide fruits that meet international safety standards to the customers in India, now from the comfort of their homes," INI Farms Managing Director Pankaj Khandelwal said.

* * Studds launches open-face helmet 'Urban Super'

Studds, the world's largest two-wheeler helmet maker by volumes, has launched open-face helmet 'Urban Super', priced at Rs 1,050.

The Urban Super is an open-face helmet designed to provide safety and comfort while riding, and comes with a higher impact outer shell and ultraviolet resistant paint, aimed to increase its longevity by making it durable, Studds Accessories Ltd said in a release.

It also has features like regulated density EPS (expanded polystyrene), hypoallergenic liner and a quick release chin strap along with hot air exhausts feature designed to allow the movement of air through the helmet and keep the interior free of humidity, it said.

Moreover, the softer inner padding with premium quality fabric enhances the comfort and hypoallergic liner protects riders from allergies or infections arising from continuous contact with damp helmet liners due to extended riding or on hot/rainy days, the company said.

