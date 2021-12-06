Jamshedpur, Dec 6 (PTI) Tata Steel on Monday said it has deployed a ship powered by biofuel for transportation of its imported raw material.

The initiative is in line with its sustainability objectives and efforts to reduce "scope 3" greenhouse gas emission in ocean trade, the steelmaker said.

"Scope 3" emissions, refer to value chain emissions.

"The bulk carrier named Frontier Sky, owned by NYK and operated by Tata NYK Shipping Pte Ltd has successfully completed trial use of biofuel to transport cargo provided by Tata Steel," a company statement said.

The voyage involved a cargo of 1,60,000 tonnes of coal transported from Gladstone, Australia to Dhamra in Odisha, it said.

NYK, the Japanese shipping major, provided technical support, including biofuel refuelling arrangements and engine operation planning.

Tata NYK, a joint venture between Tata Steel and NYK Line, provided operational know-how and extensive support during the entire voyage.

Commenting on the achievement, Tata Steel's vice president (supply chain) Peeyush Gupta said, "The encouraging results of the trial is a validation of the intent with which all three partners have collaborated to reduce carbon emissions in their operations."

The knowledge gained from this test voyage will be shared between the three companies, and they will continue to collaborate towards decarbonisation, the steelmaker said.

"Establishing the proof of concept for alternative fuel is a first step in driving our sustainability efforts in shipping," the steelmaker's chief group shipping and director (raw material procurement) Ranjan Sinha said.

