New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Tata Steel Long Products Ltd on Wednesday reported a standalone loss of Rs 236.93 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

In contrast, the company had posted a standalone profit of Rs 103.88 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary of Central Government Employees to be Hiked After Budget 2023? Check Latest Update on Fitment Factor.

The standalone income of the company increased to Rs 1,952.41 crore from Rs 1,686.98 crore in the year-ago period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)