New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Tata Steel has received "necessary approvals" for its stock-split proposal, company's Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Koushik Chatterjee said on Monday.

Tata Steel had earlier said its board would consider a proposal for sub-division of the equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs 10 each.

"I am happy to report that the 1:10 stock split has received the necessary approvals and the Company has set 29th July, 2022 as the record date to give effect to the split," Chatterjee said in a statement.

Tata Steel is among the country's top four steel producers and contributes around 18 per to the total domestic steel production.

