Jamshedpur, Nov 15 (PTI) In a first in the country's ferrochrome industry, Tata Steel's Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) on Friday announced the publication of its environmental product declaration (EPD) for ferrochrome, stating that it will help the company in its journey towards sustainable business practices.

The EPD is a Type III eco-label that provides transparent, third-party verified data on the product's environmental impact based on a full lifecycle assessment (LCA).

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 15 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

This step is part of Tata Steel's broader strategy to offer its customers sustainable solutions while meeting global environmental standards, the company said in a press release on Friday.

Ferrochrome, a critical input for stainless steel production, is used extensively across multiple industries.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 15, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

By publishing the EPD for ferrochrome, Tata Steel provides detailed insights into the product's environmental performance, helping customers make informed, and sustainable choices, it said.

The EPD will also support Tata Steel's customers in green building projects, as it is increasingly required for securing credit points in the construction industry's green certifications.

The Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study conducted in-house by the corporate sustainability team for the ferrochrome EPD, complies with ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards, ensuring a rigorous evaluation of the product's environmental impact from raw material extraction, transportation and manufacturing.

The EPD is registered in the International EPD System and is publicly accessible.

Commenting on the initiative, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, FAMD, said, "Sustainability lies at the heart of everything we do at Tata Steel. Our latest EPD for ferrochrome represents our unstinted commitment to environmental transparency and leadership in the industry."

"By enabling our customers to access independently verified environmental data based on life cycle assessment studies on the product, we help them make responsible choices, further enhancing our position as a trusted partner in sustainable development," Satija said.

In the coming years, the steel major aims to expand its portfolio of eco-labelled products, including GreenPro and EPD certifications across its product lines, the press release said.

This initiative is aligned with the company's mission to lead the industry in sustainable practices and meet the evolving needs of environmentally conscious customers.

The Company has already achieved GreenPro certification for many of its products, demonstrating its leadership in sustainability, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)