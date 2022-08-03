Aurangabad, Aug 3 (PTI) Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) has launched India's first virtual exhibition pavilion for the startup ecosystem in collaboration with Tata Technology, a statement said.

Tata Technologies MAGIC Innovation Hub (TMIH) is a virtual platform for startups, budding entrepreneurs, student-led startups especially from Tier 2,3 cities.

It constituents of the startup ecosystem to connect, showcase their offerings, products and accelerate the synergistic startup-related activities to drive entrepreneurship, job creation, and economic activity, according to a release.

'TMIH@ICONN2022' is a six months virtual exhibition, starting ahead this month.

TMIH is designed to encourage networking and collaboration between startups, corporate, governments, investors, and other stakeholders in the ecosystem.

"Participation in this India's First Virtual Exhibition will be a great opportunity for budding startups to showcase their innovation," Director of MAGIC Suresh Todkar said.

A total of 92 organisations participated in the virtual exhibition, including 75 startups.

The opportunity to be part of the TMIH pavilion at ICONN 2022 through your booth presence is on a first come first serve basis – Registration (till 10 August) is mandatory and participation is free, Todkar said.

