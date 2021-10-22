New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it has launched the official 2021 TCS New York City Marathon app that will allow fans to simultaneously track runners on the race course as well as those who are competing virtually from anywhere in the world.

The Mumbai-based IT services major is the title sponsor of the TCS New York City Marathon. The 50th running of the TCS New York City Marathon will take place on November 7 and the Virtual Marathon from October 23 to November 7.

"The 2021 TCS New York City Marathon App is a true hybrid platform that enables in-person and virtual runners, along with their supporters and spectators, to share in the marathon experience. Virtual runners will appear on the marathon course map in red and in-person runners will be in blue," a statement said.

Elapsed time and pace will be available for all runners, every 5K of their respective races, it added.

In addition, a new Marathon City: 3D Map feature which uses Augmented Reality (AR) technology will allow users to experience the marathon course map.

Virtual runners can share their GPS location with two spectators, so they can be tracked wherever in the world they are running the marathon. All other spectators tracking virtual runners will see their location that corresponds with the distance they have covered on the TCS New York City Marathon race course.

The location and estimated finishing time of in-person runners will be calculated based on performance of training runs and past marathons. This enhanced tracking capability will create the most accurate opportunities for spectators to catch runners live on the course, the statement said.

“As we return to the iconic TCS New York City Marathon racecourse across the city's five boroughs, we are witnessing the race experience transform like never before.

"Our 2021 Marathon App is filled with innovations that will help make this year's event a truly global experience, bringing both in-person participants as well as virtual runners across the world together on one platform,” TCS Chairman of North America Surya Kant said.

