Mangaluru, Aug 12 (PTI) A teacher was found dead in a well of Ullal community health centre on Friday, police said.

It is a suspected case of suicide. She was missing since Friday morning and her sons lodged a complaint after an initial search, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Harinakshi (50) of Ullal. She used to take classes for nursery, UKG students and also took tuitions at her home.

Police said the exact reason behind her decision was not known. However, she was learnt to be suffering from depression.

Her husband is working as a lawyer in Shivamogga. While one of her sons is employed, the other is pursuing degree course, police said.

Ullal police have registered a case.

