New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) under the communications ministry has released a report 'Code of Practice for Securing Consumer Internet of Things (IoT)', and these guidelines will help in safeguarding such devices and ecosystem as well as in managing vulnerabilities.

The report is intended for use by IoT device manufacturers, service providers, system integrators and application developers, among others, according to an official statement.

"In order to secure consumer IoT devices, the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC)...has released a report 'Code of Practice for Securing Consumer Internet of Things (IoT)' as a baseline requirement aligned with global standards and best practices," the statement added.

Given the anticipated growth of IoT devices, it is critical to ensure that the endpoints comply with the safety and security standards and guidelines in order to protect the users and the networks that connect these devices.

The hacking of the devices/ networks being used in daily life would harm companies, organisations, nations and more importantly people, and "therefore securing the IoT eco-system end-to-end, that is, from devices to the applications is very important", the statement said.

IoT is a fast-emerging technology segment that promises enormous beneficial opportunities for society, industry, and consumers.

It is being used to create smart infrastructure across verticals such as power, automotive, safety and surveillance, remote health management, agriculture, smart homes and smart cities using connected devices.

"IoT is benefitted by recent advances in several technologies such as sensors, communication technologies (cellular and non-cellular), AI/ ML, cloud/ edge computing etc," the statement said.

According to estimates, there could be 26.4 billion IoT devices in service globally by 2026. Of this, nearly 20 per cent will be on cellular technologies.

