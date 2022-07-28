Kochi, Jul 28 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy died and his grandfather was injured on Thursday morning after the two-storey house their family lived in, at Perumbavoor area of Ernakulam district in Kerala, collapsed.

Also Read | Samsung Buy Now, Pay Later Option Introduced in India for Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 3 & More.

An officer of Kuruppampady police station, within whose area limits the incident occurred early in the morning, said the child and his grandfather were on the top floor when the house collapsed.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6a Now Available for Sale in India via Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

As a result, they both suffered severe injuries which led to the death of the child and the man is presently hospitalised and undergoing treatment, the officer said.

There were 6-7 people in the house at the time, but no one else was injured, he said.

The officer also said the reason for the house collapse is not yet known and the local authorities as well as the police were looking into it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)