Nagpur, Jul 29 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy died after he fell into a nullah (major drain) while fishing in Nagpur's Parseoni area, a police official said on Friday.

Sameer Admachi fell after he and three others went into the drain with a fishing net on Thursday, he said.

The boy's body has been brought out, the Parseoni police station official added.

