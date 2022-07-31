Hyderabad, Jul 31 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool located at a residential gated community in Narsingi area here, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh Injured in Cycling Accident Caused by Pothole Near Kishorepur Village.

The boy went near the pool along with his cousin on Saturday and stepped into it. Noticing him struggling in the water, his cousin managed to bring him out from the pool and shifted him to a hospital, but he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday, they said.

Also Read | CSIR-IICB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 13 Junior Secretariat Assistant and 4 Jr Stenographer Posts at iicb.res.in; Check Details Here.

The school student, a native of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, had come to the city along with his family to attend a function, police said.

A case was registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)