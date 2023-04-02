Nagpur, Apr 2 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was found dead in an abandoned house in Gulmohar Nagar area of Nagpur on Sunday morning, a police official said.

The boy used to work as a tile-fitter and had left his home in the early hours of Saturday, the Kalamna police station official said.

"His body was found with a rope around the neck. We have registered an accidental death case. All angles are being probed," the official added.

