Bijnor (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy died on Thursday allegedly after being attacked by a leopard while he was playing outside his village in this district, officials said.

Alfez was playing with other children outside the Sabdalpur village when the leopard attacked him, killing him on the spot, Forest Ranger Dushyant Kumar said.

He said efforts are on to nab the leopard and camera and cage have been installed.

Due compensation will be provided to the victim's family, the forest official said.

