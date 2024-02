Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) A total of four quintals (400 kg) of ganja was seized by police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and eight persons from Haryana, who were allegedly transporting the narcotic substance were arrested, police said on Saturday. A police team during vehicle checking at Bhadrachalam of the district yesterday found the ganja concealed in plastic trays and doormats in a private bus and was being transported to Hyderabad from Odisha's Malkangiri district by the eight persons.

The seized ganja worth over Rs one crore in the grey market was bought by the accused from Odisha and was being transported to Hyderabad for distribution, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is on.

