Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asked the officials to promote the state's tourism with innovative measures so that the sector not only generates income but also provide employment to youth.

Reddy, who held a review meeting on tourism here, said the tourism sector has not grown to the level that it can generate revenue though the state is home to several attractive tourism destinations. This was due to lack of focus and innovative thinking during the past, he said, according to an official release.

Reddy said incentives will be offered to those who invest in the tourism sector in semi-urban and rural areas.

He suggested various measures, including introduction of boat houses in Nagarjuna Sagar project backwaters, promoting the state as a venue for destination weddings, special attention on temple tourism and tiger safaris, to make the state a most sought after tourism destination.

