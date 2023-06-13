Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) A girl student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, police said.

A student of Pre University Course-I, she was found hanging in the bathroom on the varsity's campus, they said.

The girl was a native of Sangareddy district, a police official said.

As per preliminary information, the exact reasons were not still known and an investigation is on, the official said.

