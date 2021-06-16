Karimnagar (Telangana), June 16 (PTI): Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated 268 double-bedroom houses in Yellareddypet mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Speaking after handing over the house ownership documents to the poor, he said that out of the 268 houses, 168 were given to the eligible people in Racharla Gollapalli-Boppapur villages. "The Chief Minister was committed to build double-bedroom houses to all the eligible poor," the Minister said. Lakhs of double-bedroom houses are under construction in Telangana, which would be completed soon, he said.

Minister Prashanth Reddy was present on the occasion. PTI

