Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) A motorist died after allegedly being hit by an SUV, a government vehicle, on National Highway at Medchal here on Tuesday, police said.

The son of the 60-year-old deceased alleged in a complaint that the driver of the SUV drove in a rash and negligent manner and hit his father's vehicle from behind, leading to the latter's death on the spot, they said.

The complainant said that when he reached the spot upon receiving information, he found the SUV with government sticker.

He requested that necessary action be taken against the driver of the SUV, police said.

