Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil) has urged the government to notify the RoDTEP rates at the earliest, and also to maintain the RoSCTL rates for made-ups like home textiles under the RoDTEP scheme.

The industry body, in a meeting with newly appointed Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal on Saturday, appealed to the government to notify rates under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme, Texprocil said in a statement.

It also urged the minister to maintain the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) rates.

Texprocil said the cotton textile sector is one of the few sectors that had achieved a positive growth in 2020-21 despite the pandemic situation.

Exports of cotton textiles, including raw cotton, during this period reached USD 10,723 million as against USD 9,799 million in 2019-20, registering a growth of 9.43 per cent, Texprocil Chairman Manoj Patodia stated.

The industry body also urged the minister to remove the custom duty on cotton, as the variety of extra-long staple branded cotton and contamination-free cotton is mainly imported.

The chairman pointed out that it is important to have cotton at international prices to promote value-added exports. HRS hrs

