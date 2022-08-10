Tezpur, Aug 10 (PTI) Assam's Tezpur University has been awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), placing it among the top seven per cent of Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) in the country to be granted such a rating.

The university scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.41 on a 4-point scale in its fourth cycle of Accreditation, a release said on Wednesday.

The varsity has been praised for its numerous strengths by the six-member NAAC Peer Team which visited the university between August 1-3.

The Peer Team especially appreciated the university for its well-maintained infrastructure and quality research and development, the release said.

Reacting to the NAAC grading, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, Prof DK Bhattacharrya said, “This grade became possible due to consistent, integrated and organised efforts of all the members of the university. We must maintain this standard in the future days.”

The University offers UG, PG, PhDs and diplomas in 76 programmes across 27 departments.

Besides the domestic students, the varsity also has over 20 international students currently enrolled, the release added.

