Thane, Jul 7 (PTI) Unidentified persons have been booked for stealing 17 goats worth Rs 1.50 lakh in Shilphata area of Thane, a police official said on Friday.

The theft took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the Shil-Daighra police station official said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

