Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) At least 400 chicken died after the tempo transporting them overturned on Mumbai-Nashik highway on Sunday morning, a Thane city police official said.

Also Read | Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Rs 20,000 Monthly Scholarship for CBSE Class 10 Topper Anjali Yadav.

The chicken were supposed to be delivered to a shop in Wagle Estate, he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Sex Racket Busted By Thane Police, Three Women Rescued.

"The incident took place at Padgha toll naka when the tempo driver tried to avoid a truck that was overtaking it. The vehicle overturned and the chicken were crushed to death," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)