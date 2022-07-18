Thane, Jul 18 (PTI) Thane police in Maharashtra has appointed 'coordination officials' for educational institutions in the city after a recent meeting with principals, headmasters and representatives of schools and colleges, an official said on Monday.

These 'coordination officials' will meet stakeholders from the education sector regularly to solve traffic problems and illegal parking around institutions, curb the menace of tobacco sales to students etc, he said.

The idea is the brainchild of Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Datta Karale, who was present for the first meeting held recently, he added.

