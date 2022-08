Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra reported 93 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,34,312, a health official said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 11,928 after one patient died on Monday, he said.

