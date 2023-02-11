Thane, Feb 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district increased by one and reached 7,47,454, while the death toll stood unchanged at 11,969, a health official said on Saturday.

So far, 7,36,247 persons have recovered from the infection, the official said.

There are six active cases in the district at present, he added.

