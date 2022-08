New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The India Cements Ltd on Friday reported an 86 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.98 crore for the first quarter ended June.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.05 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, The India Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch5 Series in India Starting at Rs 27,999.

Its revenue from operations was up 44.87 per cent to Rs 1,514.35 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal. The same stood at Rs 1,045.25 crore a year ago.

India Cements total expenses were at Rs 1,588.90 crore, up 61.6 per cent in the June quarter of FY23, as against Rs 983.11 crore.

Also Read | RCFL Mumbai Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 396 Apprentice Posts At rcfltd.com; Here's How to Apply.

Shares of India Cements Ltd on Friday settled 0.63 per cent up at Rs 192.95 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)