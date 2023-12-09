Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP state president CP Joshi on Saturday targeted the Congress over the recovery of "unaccounted" cash during Income Tax raids against Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu in Odisha, saying this is the "real" face of the party.

"Shop of loot and lies (loot aur jhooth ki dukan) is the real truth of Congress. The Congress means a shop of corruption and it is said because they love only money, they love only loot. And that's why people got to see such a large cache of currency notes in their 'shop of love'," Joshi said.

He was addressing a press conference here.

During his Bharat Jodo Yatra last year, Rahul Gandhi often attacked the ruling BJP accusing it of spreading hatred. Gandhi used to say he wanted to counter it by opening "shop of love" in the "market of hatred".

Joshi said the Congress and corruption are two sides of the same coin.

"Congress' job is to loot, spread lies and divide. This is becoming the reason of Congress' decline," Joshi said.

He said the people of Rajasthan have seen such a "loot" in government recruitment examination paper leak, Jal Jeevan Mission and Poshahar Mission.

The BJP government will return to the people the money looted by the Congress, he said.

The seizure of "unaccounted" cash after the income-tax department raided an Odisha-based distillery group and entities linked to it is expected to reach Rs 290 crore, making it the "highest-ever" black money haul by any agency in a single operation, official sources said on Saturday.

The tax department has deployed about 40 large and small machines to count the currency notes and brought in more department and bank staffers to finish the process, which began on December 6 following raids against Boudh Distillery Private Limited and others, the sources said.

Besides these, more vehicles have also been requisitioned by the department to transport the seized cash to government banks in the state.

A premises linked to Congress's Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, was also searched as part of the operation, the sources said.

Replying to a question on schedule of party's legislators meeting, Joshi said that the party has appointed observers and soon meeting date will also be declared.

The BJP has won the Rajasthan elections, bagging 115 seats but is yet to announce a chief minister. Assembly elections were held on November 25 and result was declared on December 3.

