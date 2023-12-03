Latur, Dec 3 (PTI) Thousands participated in the Police Marathon 2023, held as part of an anti-drugs campaign of the police in Maharashtra's Latur city on Sunday.

The marathon was conducted in the 10 km and 5 km categories, and a special three-kilometre run, and saw the participation of around 8,000 people.

District collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, Superintendent of Police Somay Munde and other dignitaries flagged off the event.

The winners in the 10 km and 5 km categories received cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 and medals.

There was heavy police deployment along the route to ensure the safety of the runners.

