Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Three unidentified decomposed bodies of a woman and two children were recovered from a well in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday, police said.

According to the Vaishali Nagar police station, some passersby informed the police about the stench emanating from the well located near National Highway-248.

A police team reached the spot and took out the bodies from the well. The hands and legs of the bodies were found tied, raising suspicion of murder.

"We had received information from local people following which a team reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the well with the help of civil defence. The bodies seem to be three to four days old and have been sent to the district hospital mortuary," DSP Narayan Singh said.

According to the police, the children were wearing Madarsa Board uniform and were in the age group of 10 to 14 years whereas the woman was aged around 35.

