New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) A three-day meeting of Labour 20 (L-20) began in Patna on Wednesday, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said.

L20 is one of the engagement groups under G20.

It comprises leaders and representatives of trade union centres of G20 countries who provide analysis and policy recommendations aimed at addressing labor-related issues.

The topics which will be discussed at the three-day meet are 'universal social security' and women and future of work,' the ministry said in a statement.

Union Minister for Labour Bhupendra Yadav along with Minister of State for Labour Rameshwar Teli and Labour Minister of Bihar Surendra Ram will also be present at the summit.

All-India president of workers' union Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) Hiranmay Pandya said that 173 delegates from 28 countries including India are participating in this conference.

Apart from the countries included in G-20, India has invited additional eight countries namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Nepal and United Arab Emirates for G-20 under its historic presidency this year.

Along with this, International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Asian Development Bank have also been invited this time, he said. The first Labour 20 (L20) meeting was held in Amritsar, Punjab from March 19 to 20, 2023.

