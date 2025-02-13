Gurugram, Feb 13 (PTI) Three people, including two pharmacy operators, have been arrested for allegedly selling medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits illegally, police said on Thursday.

Police said a nodal officer of the MTP Act lodged a complaint alleging that on February 7, he received information about the illegal sale of MTP kits through a website.

Based on the tip-off, a drug control officer ordered a kit from the website, which was supplied illegally, police said.

Two separate FIRs were registered at Sector 40 police station on Tuesday -- one against the website operator and the other against the two pharmacy operators -- a police officer said.

During the investigation, website operator Apoorv Upadhyay, from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, and pharmacy operators Satyam Tripathi hailing from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh and Vipul Tyagi from Loni Road in Delhi, were arrested on Wednesday, the officer said.

Upadhyay was arrested from Badaun, while Tripathi and Tyagi, who run pharmacies named Sarvodaya and Medistore were arrested from Ghaziabad, police said.

The role of the company supplying the products is also under investigation and the accused are being questioned, a police spokesperson said.

