Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) Three persons, including two brothers, travelling on two scooters were injured when a tree fell on them on Pokhran Road in Thane on Tuesday, officials said.

The tree fell on two scooters injuring Naresh Vishnu, Anil Vishwakarma, and Rahul Vishwakarma. They were admitted to a hospital, they said.

