Pilibhit (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) Three people died when an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus hit the e-rickshaw carrying them on the Puranpur highway in Gajraula area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at about 11 pm on Monday when Naeem (23), Haseeb Shah (20) and Sakib Ali (30) were going somewhere on an e-rickshaw which was hit by a bus, Circle Officer (CO) Deepak Chaturvedi said.

All three died on the spot and the bus driver is absconding, he added.

The CO said Haseeb and Naeem were brothers and the e-rickshaw was being driven by Sakib.

Investigations are underway and the police are trying to nab the bus driver, he added.

