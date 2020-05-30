Latest News | Three Killed in Lightning Strike in AP

Tirupati(AP), May 30 (PTI) Three of a family including two young women were killed in a lightning strike on Saturday in a village in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The mishap occurred when they were at an irrigation well at Tippireddy Cheruvu village in Peddapanjani Mandal, some 120 km from here.

The deceased were identified as 50-year oldfather and his young daughters in their twenties, police said.

On hearing the news, the man's wife rushed to the spot along with villagers, an eye-witness said, adding she lost her conscious for an hour.

Police have registered a case and investigations are on.PTI COR SS

