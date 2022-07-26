Hyderabad, July 26 (PTI) Three daily wage workers died after a local train hit them while they were crossing the railway track here on Tuesday, railway police said.

The incident happened when the trio was crossing the track between Hitech City and Hafeezpet railway stations when a Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train hit them at a sharp curve, they said.

Also Read | Congress Protest: Rahul Gandhi Released From Detention, Says Delhi Police.

The deceased, in the age group of 30 to 60, were working as construction workers and they belong to different districts from Telangana, a police official said. A case was booked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)