Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) An elderly woman was electrocuted to death along with her daughter and son-in-law in an under-construction house in Kekri area of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the house of Prema Devi when her daughter Maya (45) and son-in-law Kanwarpal (50) were helping her in the construction work, police said.

Kanwarpal was spraying water on a newly-constructed wall with the help of a pipe when the water came in contact with a live electricity wire passing above.

He received a shock and fell on the two women arranging bricks nearby.

"All three died on the spot," police said.

Devi's second daughter received burn injuries and has been hospitalised.

