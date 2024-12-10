Kota, Dec 10 (PTI) A 60-year-old man, his daughter and grandson were killed after a truck loaded with cattle feed overturned on their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Tuesday.

Mohanlal, his daughter Manjubai (26) and her son Rudraksh (7), were coming towards Jhalawar at around 5 pm on Monday when the truck lost balance at a turn and overturned on the motorcycle, Jhalawar DSP Harshraj Singh said.

The three people died on the spot. Their bodies were handed over to the family on Tuesday morning after conducting post-mortems, the DSP said.

Mohanlal, his daughter and grandson were returning home after attending a condolence meeting on Monday evening when the accident occurred.

A case has been registered. The truck driver has been detained and his vehicle seized, he said.

