Machilipatnam (AP), Jul 18 (PTI): Three persons died due to diarrhoea while 90 were hospitalised allegedly after drinking contaminated water in Krishna district.

The deaths were reported in Tempalli village in Gannavaram Mandal, according to G Geethabai, District Medical and Health Officer.

As many as 90 were being treated at local health centres and government Hospitals at Gannavaram, she said.

Further, she said contamination of drinking water had resulted in many people falling ill in the recent days. Medical camps were set up immediately after the incident was reported on July 15 and the situation was under control as of Monday, she added.

Medical teams had collected water samples and sent them to labs to ascertain reasons behind the deaths, Geethabai said.

Among the deceased were a 71-year old man and a 65-year old man.

The Health department official said two persons including an Asha worker have been suspended for negligence of duty.

Officials in the district panchayat said mineral water was being supplied to people in Tempalli village for the past two days.

