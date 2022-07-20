New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Wednesday said the time has come for India and Africa to explore a Comprehensive Economic Partnership or a free trade agreement (FTA).

India-Africa bilateral trade currently stands at USD 90 billion and can easily touch USD 150 in the next three years, he said at the Valedictory Session of the 17th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-EXIM Bank Conclave.

Also Read | RBI Working on Phased Implementation of Central Bank Digital Currency, Says Executive Director Ajay Kumar Choudhary.

"The African Continental FTA, which has come into force last January… it's an early years, a lot of it has to get operationalised. The time has come for India and Africa to also start talking (on) how can they engage in a Comprehensive Economic Partnership or a free trade agreement," Subrahmanyam said.

The secretary further said that many Indian companies are willing to set up vaccine plants in Africa if their respective countries also show interest.

Also Read | Britain's Inflation Hits Fresh 40-Year High as Fuel, Food Prices Surge.

He alluded to a slew of FTAs India is negotiating and underlined that the country is opening up rapidly.

India will sign a free trade pact with the UK by October, finish the talks for a pact with Canada by the end of the year and also have an agreement with the EU by the middle of next year, he said.

The secretary added that India is already thinking of similar FTAs with Israel and GCC.

Emphasising the need to go beyond traditional items, he said almost a quarter of India's exports are engineering products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and a lot of industrial products.

"When I see the trade provider of Africa, a lot of it is actually raw material," he said, highlighting the importance of investment relationships with India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)