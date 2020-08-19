Bengaluru, Aug 19 (PTI) Homegrown social app Chingari, a short video sharing platform, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Brian Norgard, the Chief Product Officer of Tinder, and leading French entrepreneur Fabrice Grinda, Founder of OLX.

Norgard has earlier invested in startups like SpaceX, Lyft, and NotionHQ, according to a Chingari statement.

Also Read | Google Launches AI-Powered ‘Sounds of India’ App.

Grinda has more than 200 investments in several big firms including Alibaba Group, Airbnb, Beepi, FanDuel, Palantir, and Windeln, it said.

Co-founder and CEO of Chingari App, Sumit Ghosh said, "We are humbled that globally acclaimed entrepreneurs like Brian Norgard and Fabrice Grinda loved the vision of the Chingari team and invested into what we are building."

Also Read | Google Assistant Will Now Allow Users to Send Audio Messages on Android Smartphones Without Holding the Mic Icon.

"We are absolutely delighted to have them onboard the Chingari rocket ship and look forward to learning from them the art of building and scaling Global product companies," he said.

Grinda was quoted as saying in the statement: "Weve been impressed with the way Chingari has grown organically and in a very capital efficient manner so far."

"Chingari has been able to make its way into the hearts of the Indian people and the team is shipping upgrades at the speed like none we have seen so far", he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)