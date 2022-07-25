Hyderabad, Jul 25 (PTI) The Telangana government on Monday appointed prominent Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy as chairman of State Sangeeta Nataka Academy.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect, an official release said.

She will hold the post for two years.

Deepika Reddy is a recipient of National Sangeet Natak Akademi award, besides numerous other awards and felicitations.

