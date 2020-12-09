Baruipur (WB), Dec 9 (PTI) The body of a local leader of the Trinamool Congress was found near his residence at Atghara in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Wednesday.

Forms for "Swasthya Sathi", the health insurance scheme of the state government, and the shoes of the deceased leader Subir Ghosh were lying a little distance away from his body.

Ghosh, who was the president of Atghara booth committee of the TMC, had left home on Monday evening for distribution of the forms.

His body was found on Tuesday evening beside a pond.

District TMC leader Goutam Das alleged that Ghosh was killed by BJP miscreants.

The saffron party, however, denied the charge and demanded a proper probe into the incident.

